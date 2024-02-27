  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny-20 C
  • Wednesday, 28 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • Two Iranians who violated maritime border of Azerbaijan detained
Two Iranians who violated maritime border of Azerbaijan detained

Two Iranians who violated maritime border of Azerbaijan detained

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Two Iranians who violated maritime border of Azerbaijan detained

The Coast Guard of the State Border Guard Service has detained two violators of the maritime border of Azerbaijan. The SBGS reports that a sea target was spotted on the roadstead near the settlement of Alyat (70 km south of Baku).

 In the course of measures taken, a motorboat with two people was detained in the area of Kyurdili Island. They were Iranian citizens Yusifnejat Mehran Tagh oglu and Shahram Mahmudi Gafir oglu.

Leave a review

Social

Qubad İbadoğluna qarşı yeni ittiham? – Qardaşı Qalib Bayramov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line