Two Iranians who violated maritime border of Azerbaijan detained

The Coast Guard of the State Border Guard Service has detained two violators of the maritime border of Azerbaijan. The SBGS reports that a sea target was spotted on the roadstead near the settlement of Alyat (70 km south of Baku).

In the course of measures taken, a motorboat with two people was detained in the area of Kyurdili Island. They were Iranian citizens Yusifnejat Mehran Tagh oglu and Shahram Mahmudi Gafir oglu.