Two Iranians who violated maritime border of Azerbaijan detained
Two Iranians who violated maritime border of Azerbaijan detained
The Coast Guard of the State Border Guard Service has detained two violators of the maritime border of Azerbaijan. The SBGS reports that a sea target was spotted on the roadstead near the settlement of Alyat (70 km south of Baku).
In the course of measures taken, a motorboat with two people was detained in the area of Kyurdili Island. They were Iranian citizens Yusifnejat Mehran Tagh oglu and Shahram Mahmudi Gafir oglu.
-
- Finance
- 27 February 2024 14:14
-
Social
-
- 27 February 2024, 17:31
Each passing day brings us closer to the time when, after the Khidir Nabi holiday (1), Wednesdays will be celebrated, which are an important part of the Novruz holiday.
-
- 27 February 2024, 16:52
From December 27 to this day, 12,882 people have been vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella in Azerbaijan, the message of TABIB (Association for the Management of territorial medical institutions).
-
- 27 February 2024, 16:50
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched ticket sales for flights from Baku to the resort city of Tivat in Montenegro. The first flight en route Baku-Tivat-Baku is scheduled on May 2.
-
- 27 February 2024, 15:20
On the eve of the widely celebrated Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan, a common event in recent decades has been the issuance by the president of decrees on pardon, giving hope for clemency to certain persons. However, since there is less than a month left before the onset of Novruz on March 21, the presidential pardon commission is noticeably inactive.
Leave a review