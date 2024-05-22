    • flag_AZ
Visit of the President of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit in the evening of May 22.

On the eve of his visit, on May 20, Cultural Days of Tajikistan started in Azerbaijan.

Politics

