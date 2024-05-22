Visit of the President of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan
The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit in the evening of May 22.
On the eve of his visit, on May 20, Cultural Days of Tajikistan started in Azerbaijan.
- 22 May 2024, 18:15
The Pardon Commission under the President of Azerbaijan has completed consideration of appeals today, said Alimamed Nuriyev, a member of this structure, head of the Constitution Research Foundation. According to him, over 100 applications were considered at today's meeting. In total, 700 applications have been considered by the commission over the past month.
By decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Higher Military School of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Azerbaijan is being transformed into a military institution. It should be noted that sergeant cadres were trained for the Military School.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Farid Mirmufid oglu Seyidov head of the Military Affairs Department of the presidential administration. Seyidov replaced in this post Maharram Aliyev, who was sent as ambassador to Belarus last December.
- 22 May 2024, 15:00
Nakhchivan City Court sentenced Imran Gurbanli, an activist of the Sharur branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) to 30 days of arrest. He was found guilty under Article 535.1 (disobeying lawful police demands) The Code of Administrative Misconduct (CAM), the chairman of the Nakhchivan Regional PFPA organization, Yashar Bagirsoy said. He considers the reasons for Gurbanli's arrest far-fetched.
