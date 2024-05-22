    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
The Pardon Commission has completed consideration of appeals

The Pardon Commission has completed consideration of appeals

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Pardon Commission has completed consideration of appeals

The Pardon Commission under the President of Azerbaijan has completed consideration of appeals today, said Alimamed Nuriyev, a member of this structure, head of the Constitution Research Foundation. According to him, over 100 applications were considered at today's meeting. In total, 700 applications have been considered by the commission over the past month.

The Commission, summarizing its work, will present its results to the President of Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the current cycle of meetings of the commissions was held in order to consider appeals to the proposed presidential decree on pardon on the occasion of Independence Day, celebrated on May 28.

Leave a review

Politics

İran Prezidentinin həlak olduğu hadisə Azərbaycan- İran münasibətlərinə təsir edə bilərmi? – Nəsimi Məmmədli Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line