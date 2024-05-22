The avenue “November  8” is closed for repairs

Due to the repair work on the “November 8” avenue, traffic will be limited. From 08:00 on May 23 to 22:00 on May 29, part of the avenue from the intersection with Yusif Safarov Street (the beginning of the avenue) to the intersection with Khagani Rustamov Street (near the former Baku French Lyceum) will be closed to motor traffic, the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan reported. It is recommended for drivers to use a parallel road along the seashore.