Visit of the vice-premier Shahin Mustafayev to Iran
On October 15, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Iran.
According to İRNA, Araghchi stated that Iran opposes external interference in the South Caucasus and supports resolving all issues by the countries in the region, including in the 3+3 format. He also emphasized the need for global action to halt Israel's operations, supported by Western countries, against the "defenseless people of Palestine and Lebanon."
According to the same source, Mustafayev described the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in trade, investments, transit, electricity, water resources, and the oil industry as beneficial and constructive. He emphasized that Baku advocates for peace in the region and stated that "Azerbaijan will never allow its territory to be used for attacks against its neighbors."
During his visit to Tehran, Mustafayev also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzana Sadiq, and Minister of Economy Abdunasit Khimmati.
The Iranian Minister of Economy, Abdunasit Khimmati, stated that trade between the two countries stands at $400 million, which is very low given the favorable opportunities for enhancing trade and economic relations. "Discussions were held about increasing trade volume and the role of the banking system, and the Azerbaijani side promised to explore these issues," Khimmati said.
The Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Sadiq, noted that the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway has been a turning point for the development of the North-South corridor. She emphasized the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan for the development of the railway infrastructure along this route, as well as the need to enhance collaboration in air transport and to mutually increase flight connections.
So far, the Azerbaijani side has not issued official statements regarding Mustafayev's meetings.
