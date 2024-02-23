Visit of US President's special representative
US President's special representative for climate issues Sue Biniaz arrived in Azerbaijan.
According to the US Embassy, she will hold meetings with local officials and express Washington's support for the COP-29 conference in Baku this November.
Add that Biniaz will also speak at the ADA University on the international cooperation to resolve the climate crisis.
Earlier, during the visit of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shakhbazov to the United States the parties agreed on a dialogue in the field of energy security and climate.
- 23 February 2024, 16:29
On Thursday, the London High Court arrested 22 properties belonging to Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev and his wife. According to documents published by CICOC (Center for Investigation of Corruption and Organized Crime), real estate worth more than 39.5 million pounds ($50 million) was frozen back in June 2023. All this time, Feyziyev did not respond to inquiries about legality of the funds used to buy a real estate in London.
- 23 February 2024, 16:21
On February 23, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu to extend his arrest for another three months. The Court of Appeal had previously rejected Ibadoglu's other complaint that the investigating authority had not returned his mobile phone, seized during his arrest on July 23, the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov said.
- 23 February 2024, 15:09
It is planned to return the first 50 families to Khojaly by mid-March, Turan news agency learned from informed sources. Currently, large-scale restoration works are continuing in this city: housing and infrastructure are being built. Khojaly was the second largest Azerbaijani settlement in Karabakh after the city of Shusha.
- 23 February 2024, 14:55
A new mass grave has been discovered in the Khojaly region of Karabakh. It was discovered during the construction of a water supply network in Khojaly, the state TV channel AZTV reported on Friday. According to the same source, many of the skeletons found belong to children and women.
