Visit of US President's special representative

US President's special representative for climate issues Sue Biniaz arrived in Azerbaijan.

According to the US Embassy, she will hold meetings with local officials and express Washington's support for the COP-29 conference in Baku this November.

Add that Biniaz will also speak at the ADA University on the international cooperation to resolve the climate crisis.

Earlier, during the visit of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shakhbazov to the United States the parties agreed on a dialogue in the field of energy security and climate.