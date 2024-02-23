  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy50 C
  • Saturday, 24 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(14 hours ago)
Visit of US President's special representative

Visit of US President's special representative

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Visit of US President's special representative

US President's special representative for climate issues Sue Biniaz arrived in Azerbaijan.

According to the US Embassy, she will hold meetings with local officials and express Washington's support for the COP-29 conference in Baku this November.

Add that Biniaz will also speak at the ADA University on the international cooperation to resolve the climate crisis.

Earlier, during the visit of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shakhbazov to the United States the parties agreed on a dialogue in the field of energy security and climate.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 23 February 2024, 16:29

    “The court is considering the counterclaim of Javanshir Feyziev” (updated)

    On Thursday, the London High Court arrested 22 properties belonging to Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev and his wife. According to documents published by CICOC (Center for Investigation of Corruption and Organized Crime), real estate worth more than 39.5 million pounds ($50 million) was frozen back in June 2023. All this time, Feyziyev did not respond to inquiries about legality of the funds used to buy a real estate in London.

    Read more
  • The Court of Appeal again did not satisfy Gubad Ibadoglu's complaints Politics
    • 23 February 2024, 16:21

    The Court of Appeal again did not satisfy Gubad Ibadoglu's complaints

    On February 23, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu to extend his arrest for another three months. The Court of Appeal had previously rejected Ibadoglu's other complaint that the investigating authority had not returned his mobile phone, seized during his arrest on July 23, the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov said.

    Read more
  • The first families of Khojaly residents will return to their native places Politics
    • 23 February 2024, 15:09

    The first families of Khojaly residents will return to their native places

    It is planned to return the first 50 families to Khojaly by mid-March, Turan news agency learned from informed sources. Currently, large-scale restoration works are continuing in this city: housing and infrastructure are being built. Khojaly was the second largest Azerbaijani settlement in Karabakh after the city of Shusha.

    Read more
  • A new mass grave has been discovered near Khojaly region Politics
    • 23 February 2024, 14:55

    A new mass grave has been discovered near Khojaly region

    A new mass grave has been discovered in the Khojaly region of Karabakh. It was discovered during the construction of a water supply network in Khojaly, the state TV channel AZTV reported on Friday. According to the same source, many of the skeletons found belong to children and women.

    Read more

Navalnının ölümü dünyada hansı daşları tərpədəcək? – Rauf Mirqədirov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line