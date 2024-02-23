Will France supply Armenia with long-range missiles?
Will France supply Armenia with long-range missiles?
"No one can criticize the Armenian army for strengthening its defense capability", this was stated on Friday by French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastian Lecorne at a press conference with the Armenian Defense Minister in Yerevan.
"I will not go into details about what equipment will be delivered to Armenia, but they all have a defensive significance. I must also say about air defense systems, if Armenia needs them, then you will also have short-, medium- and other long-range missiles at your disposal," the French minister said.
"Each time we will proceed from the operational needs of our Armenian partners," Sebastien Lecorne said.
In turn, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan noted that Armenia will purchase weapons after the conclusion of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan.
According to him, the purchased weapons are not directed against any country.
According to Armenian media, the parties are negotiating the supply of MISTRAL 3 anti-aircraft missile systems.
In addition, the possibility of supplying Caesar self-propelled artillery installations was discussed in the French Senate.
In turn,"Figaro" newspaper wrote that Ground Master radars (GM200) and night vision devices were brought to Armenia. Radar manufactured by "Thalès" corporation can detect aerial objects within a radius of 250 km, and night optics are manufactured by "Safran" corporation.
-
-
- In World
- 23 February 2024 13:33
Politics
-
- 23 February 2024, 16:29
On Thursday, the London High Court arrested 22 properties belonging to Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev and his wife. According to documents published by CICOC (Center for Investigation of Corruption and Organized Crime), real estate worth more than 39.5 million pounds ($50 million) was frozen back in June 2023. All this time, Feyziyev did not respond to inquiries about legality of the funds used to buy a real estate in London.
-
- 23 February 2024, 16:21
On February 23, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu to extend his arrest for another three months. The Court of Appeal had previously rejected Ibadoglu's other complaint that the investigating authority had not returned his mobile phone, seized during his arrest on July 23, the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov said.
-
- 23 February 2024, 15:09
It is planned to return the first 50 families to Khojaly by mid-March, Turan news agency learned from informed sources. Currently, large-scale restoration works are continuing in this city: housing and infrastructure are being built. Khojaly was the second largest Azerbaijani settlement in Karabakh after the city of Shusha.
-
- 23 February 2024, 14:55
A new mass grave has been discovered in the Khojaly region of Karabakh. It was discovered during the construction of a water supply network in Khojaly, the state TV channel AZTV reported on Friday. According to the same source, many of the skeletons found belong to children and women.
Leave a review