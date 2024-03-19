'We Stand Ready To Assist': State Dept On Top Caucasus Negotiator's Recent Travel To Region
The State Department on Monday reiterated its intent to 'assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus,' TURAN's U.S. correspondent reports.
Wahington's comments came in the wake of Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono's recent visit to the region, where he met with senior Armenian and Azerbaijani officials to discuss efforts to achieve a durable and dignified peace agreement between the two.
Bono reiterated U.S. support for a successful conclusion of those efforts, building on previous negotiations, as the U.S. Embassy to Armenia put it in a March 14 tweet.
When asked yesterday by TURAN's Washington correspondent about Senior Advisor Bono's talks in the region, a State Department spokesperson said the following: "We have no details to announce. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono travels to the region frequently to discuss U.S. support for the peace process and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace."
The spokesperson went on to add, "Mr. Bono speaks regularly with several key stakeholders in Armenia and Azerbaijan to support the peace process. We stand ready to assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus."
