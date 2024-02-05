Weapons depot found in music school in Karabakh
Weapons depot found in music school in Karabakh
A cache of weapons and ammunition was found at a music school in the village of Khanabad in the Khojaly region.
According to the press service of the Interior Ministry, employees of the local police department detected 11 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 3 PK machine guns, 3 RPG-7 grenade launchers, 10 grenade launcher shells, 14 fuses, 1 MUKHA grenade launcher, etc.
In addition, 10 magazines for the PK machine gun, 4 machine gun belts, 4 machine gun sights, 30 F1 grenades, 45 fuses, 1 M-75 grenade, nearly 20.000 rounds of 5.45 mm caliber and 8050 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber were seized.
-
-
- Politics
- 5 February 2024 12:40
Politics
-
- 5 February 2024, 17:50
On February 5, the trial in the case of religious blogger Rashad Ramazanov, accused of drug trafficking, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court sentenced him to 5 years and 4 months in prison, his wife Kenul Ramazanova said.
-
- 5 February 2024, 17:02
The OSCE/ODIHR confirmed the refusal of Nick Gugger, a short-term observer of the organization's mission, to enter Azerbaijan. "We are not currently aware of the exact reason, but we have asked the national authorities and are waiting for a response," ODIHR spokeswoman Katya Andrukh asking the question from Turan.
-
- 5 February 2024, 16:51
An arsenal of artillery shells was found in the Khojaly region during an inspection of the territory, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported. Engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani army seized about 300 armor-piercing and high-explosive 122 mm shells from the territory.
-
- 5 February 2024, 15:42
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is cooperating with the Azerbaijani authorities through diplomatic channels in connection with the incident on February 3, when a Swiss citizen, Nick Gugger, was not allowed in Baku. Gugger, who was sent to Azerbaijan as an OSCE observer for the presidential elections on February 7, was detained at Baku airport and deported a few hours later. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has been informed about the incident and is dealing with the matter through diplomatic channels, local media reported.
Leave a review