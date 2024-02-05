Weapons depot found in music school in Karabakh

A cache of weapons and ammunition was found at a music school in the village of Khanabad in the Khojaly region.

According to the press service of the Interior Ministry, employees of the local police department detected 11 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 3 PK machine guns, 3 RPG-7 grenade launchers, 10 grenade launcher shells, 14 fuses, 1 MUKHA grenade launcher, etc.

In addition, 10 magazines for the PK machine gun, 4 machine gun belts, 4 machine gun sights, 30 F1 grenades, 45 fuses, 1 M-75 grenade, nearly 20.000 rounds of 5.45 mm caliber and 8050 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber were seized.