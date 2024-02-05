The heads of the OSCE observer mission will talk to the press on election day

The heads of the OSCE observer mission will talk to the press on election day

The heads of the OSCE observer mission will talk to the press on election day

Special co-ordinator and head of the OSCE short-term observer mission, deputy chairman of the Economic and Environmental Committee Artur Gerasimov (Ukraine) and head of the OSCE PA Delegation, vice-president Daniel De Ridder (Germany) are ready to communicate with the media on election day in Baku, 7 February.

The communication will take place on Wednesday, 7 February at 10:00 at the polling station 23/26, the University of Languages, R.Beybutov str. 60.

Anzhelika Ivanishcheva, press attache anzhelika.ivanishcheva@oscepa.dk Mobile: +4560108030