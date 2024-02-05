Another Terter resident injured in mine explosion

Resident of Terter city Araz Mamedov, born in 1966. Today, at about 11.00, he was injured in a mine explosion in the village of Geyarkh, Terter region, where the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Karabakh previously passed.

Mamedov received injuries to his left leg, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Since the end of the 44-day war in 2020, 344 Azerbaijani citizens have been injured by mine explosions. 65 people killed, including 50 civilians, among them 3 journalists, and 279 people injured.