Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu
West hinders normalisation of South Caucasus situation – Shoigu
The situation in the South Caucasus remains difficult, but there are prerequisites for its improvement, however, the West prevents it. This was stated by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu on Thursday at a meeting of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS countries in Moscow.
‘As for regional security in the South Caucasus, the situation remains difficult, but there are preconditions for its improvement. This is hindered by external players acting, to put it mildly, with disreputable goals, primarily Western countries,’ Shoigu said.
According to him, this only confirms the thesis that regional problems need regional solutions.
At the same time, Shoigu did not provide any evidence of the West's ‘malicious’ activities and his accusations sounded like unsubstantiated propaganda.
Shoigu also claimed that the West is losing economic, political and moral leadership and is ‘actually living in debt.’
Further, he gave a ‘profound’ assessment of the recent elections in Georgia and Moldova, saying that the West unceremoniously interfered in Georgia's electoral process but failed.
As for Moldova, the West was able to ensure the result of the Presidential election ‘only by blatant machinations’.
Politics
-
- 8 November 2024, 00:21
Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day, marking its triumph in the Patriotic War of 2020. This decisive conflict culminated in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories that had been occupied by Armenia since 1992-1994.
-
- 7 November 2024, 17:40
Lieutenant General Hikmet Mirzayev, Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Azerbaijani Ground Forces, has been awarded the rank of Colonel General by a decree from the head of state.
-
- 7 November 2024, 17:21
The fifth summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is currently taking place in the capital of Hungary, Budapest. Leaders from many countries are participating in the event. However, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is not attending the summit. Official Baku has not commented on this matter.
-
- 7 November 2024, 16:31
It is difficult to predict the future of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations under Donald Trump, said Ali Kerimli, leader of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (PFPA), in an interview with Turan agency. "Since Trump's team has not yet been formed, it is unclear who will be appointed Secretary of State, who is responsible for foreign policy. It is also unclear what priorities Trump's team will have for the Caucasus region," Kerimli noted. At the same time, certain assumptions can be made about Trump's policy.
Leave a review