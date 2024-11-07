Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan
Yerevan has not decided yet on travelling to COP29
On 5 November, the Armenian Foreign Ministry received Azerbaijan's new peace treaty proposals. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told reporters on Thursday.
‘There is no final agreement on all points of the treaty at the moment,’ Kostanyan said.
Negotiations on unagreed points are still ongoing. At the same time, the issue of Armenia's constitution is not an item of the peace treaty, he said.
Kostanyan did not assess Baku's latest proposals on the non-agreed points, but said there is no decision on the Armenian delegation's trip to the COP29 summit in Baku.
