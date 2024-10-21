Who embezzled funds at the National Academy?
An open criminal case regarding violations of the law at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan has been announced, a statement from the General Prosecutor's Office on October 21. The criminal case was initiated by the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the General Prosecutor based on materials from the Chamber of Accounts.
An audit of the Academy's activities for 2020-2023 revealed "substantial suspicions" of the misuse of state funds by officials in large amounts, as well as other legal violations. The investigation is being conducted under Article 179.4 (embezzlement or misappropriation in large amounts) and Article 308.2 (abuse of office resulting in serious consequences) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that from October 23, 2019, to February 19, 2022, the president of the National Academy was former presidential administration head Ramiz Mehdiyev. In April 2021, he appointed his brother-in-law's brother, Fikret Aliyev, as the Academy's affairs manager.
1 comment
Müslüm Əliyev
2024-10-21
Сняли с работы, конфисковали здание Baku Oxford School, открыли уголовное дело за хищения в храме науке. Вряд ли это случайные совпадения. Видимо как в песенке из Бриллиантовой руки "что они ни делают, не идут дела!" Мешают те кто вообразил себя академиком.