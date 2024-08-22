Wife of "Azel TV website" founder arrested in Georgia visited him in pre-trial detention center
The wife of Afgan Sadygov, founder of "AzelTV website", arrested in Georgia at the request of Azerbaijan, visited him in the pre-trial detention center on 21 August.
According to Sevinj Sadygova, her husband was very tense and restless.
‘Afgan is worried about our children, who are under constant threat in Tbilisi. His nervous system is disturbed, he has insomnia and his medication does not help,’ she said.
Afgan said he does not know the people whose names appear in the criminal case against him.
‘He said he does not know anyone, has not seen anyone and has never communicated with anyone. The charges against him are trumped up. Afgan is sure that if he is extradited to Azerbaijan, he will face serious danger. He is quite sure that his detention is related to his critical articles," Sevinj Sadygova said.
Recall that Afgan Sadygov left for Georgia with his family on 24 December last year. He was detained by the Georgian police on 3 August when he was trying to fly with his family to Istanbul.
On 4 August, the Tbilisi city court arrested him for 3 months for extradition to Azerbaijan.
The court was informed that on 10 May the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry charged Afgan Sadygov under Articles 188.2.2 and 182.2.4 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (‘extortion by threats, seizure of other people's property, repeated threats to publish compromising statements".
