Young political scientist Bahruz Samedov detained
Young political scientist Bahruz Samedov was detained in Baku in the evening of 21 August. His grandmother Zibeida Osmanova told Turan that around 16:00 he left the house to meet a comrade.
‘Half an hour later, five or six people came to our house who introduced themselves as State Security Service officers and said that there was a complaint against Bahruz that he was involved in drugs.
They searched the house and took Bahruz's computer, his passport, two diplomas of graduation from foreign universities, a book in English in which there is an article by Bahruz. They did not find any drugs,’ Osmanova said.
Later, a lawyer named Vafa called her and said that Samedov was suspected of ‘state treason’ and that his correspondence with Armenians had allegedly been discovered.
Osmanova denied these accusations. "Bahruz was engaged in scientific research. He is studying in doctoral studies at Karlov University in the Czech Republic. He arrived a month ago on holiday,’ Osmanova said. He was due to fly back today, she said.
Samedov is known for publishing critical articles and comments on the Azerbaijani authorities in Western media and analytical publications. He is the author of "OC Media and https://bakuresearchinstitute.org/". He is known for his pacifist views.
- 23 August 2024, 21:40
- 23 August 2024, 21:16
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze is recalled from his post ahead of schedule. The order was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the document was sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval, Georgian media reported.
- 23 August 2024, 18:12
On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.
- 23 August 2024, 17:52
The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.
