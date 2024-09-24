Will Bayramov-Mirzoyan meeting take place?
The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly. Within the framework of this event, the two Ministers are holding bilateral meetings.
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing on 17 September that Washington ‘supports the efforts of both countries to reach a lasting and dignified peace agreement’.
Asked by a Turan correspondent whether the US intends to organise a meeting of representatives of the two countries within the framework of the UN General Assembly, Miller said, ‘I don't have any information...Of course, we are always looking for opportunities to bring together the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.’
So far Baku, Yerevan and Washington have not reported on the possibility of holding a Bayramov-Mirzoyan meeting in New York.
- 25 September 2024, 17:52
The health condition of Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the board of the Platform III Republic and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, has deteriorated in Baku's Detention Center -1, where he is detained in connection with the “Toplum TV” case, his wife, Gunel Manafli said.
- 25 September 2024, 16:54
On Wednesday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court continued the proceedings in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev. During the session, Hajiyev submitted a written motion to disqualify prosecutor Eldar Hamza, citing violations of the Criminal Procedure Code. He argued that the prosecutor had asked a witness questions based on evidence not yet reviewed in court.
- 25 September 2024, 16:34
On September 25, Azerbaijan's Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva met with Mark Libby, the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan. According to the ombudsman's office, Aliyeva informed the ambassador about her activities in protecting human rights and freedoms.
- 25 September 2024, 16:07
The Biden administration has rescinded an invitation for a reception for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, according to high-ranking sources cited by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
