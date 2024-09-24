  • contact.az Contact
Will Bayramov-Mirzoyan meeting take place?

Will Bayramov-Mirzoyan meeting take place?

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Will Bayramov-Mirzoyan meeting take place?

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly. Within the framework of this event, the two Ministers are holding bilateral meetings.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing on 17 September that Washington ‘supports the efforts of both countries to reach a lasting and dignified peace agreement’.

Asked by a Turan correspondent whether the US intends to organise a meeting of representatives of the two countries within the framework of the UN General Assembly, Miller said, ‘I don't have any information...Of course, we are always looking for opportunities to bring together the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.’

So far Baku, Yerevan and Washington have not reported on the possibility of holding a Bayramov-Mirzoyan meeting in New York.

