Without changing the constitution of Armenia there will be no peace treaty with Azerbaijan - I. Aliyev

Without changing the constitution of Armenia there will be no peace treaty with Azerbaijan - I. Aliyev

The Declaration of Independence of Armenia, which is included in the Constitution of Armenia, contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Therefore, concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan without changing the Constitution of Armenia is impossible. This was stated by Head of State Ilham Aliyev on Thursday at a meeting with the speakers of the parliaments of the Turkic countries.

“As long as they have territorial claims against us, we cannot conclude a peace treaty with Armenia,” Aliyev said.

