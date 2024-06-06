Without changing the constitution of Armenia there will be no peace treaty with Azerbaijan - I. Aliyev
The Declaration of Independence of Armenia, which is included in the Constitution of Armenia, contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Therefore, concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan without changing the Constitution of Armenia is impossible. This was stated by Head of State Ilham Aliyev on Thursday at a meeting with the speakers of the parliaments of the Turkic countries.
“As long as they have territorial claims against us, we cannot conclude a peace treaty with Armenia,” Aliyev said.
Politics
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has satisfied the complaint of the prisoner of the Gobustan prison of Azerbaijan, Vugar Aliyev, the legal information website reports. Aliyev was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Aslan Aslanov, the son of the then head of the Shamkir region in 2003. The murder was committed in revenge for the honor of his fiancee Lamia Guliyeva.
Prison overcrowding remains an acute problem for many European prison systems, according to the Council of Europe's Annual Report on Prisons (SPACE I) for 2023. According to the Council of Europe, the number of prisoners per 100 places in Europe increased by 2% in the period from January 31, 2022 to January 31, 2023 (from 91.7 to 93.5 prisoners). Seven prison administrations reported holding more than 105 prisoners per 100 available places, indicating severe overcrowding.
- 6 June 2024, 16:06
On Thursday, by order of the head of state, Rashad Ismayilov was appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Sultanate of Oman. By another order, Shahin Abdullayev was recalled from this position.
- 6 June 2024, 16:03
Aliya Yagublu, the presenter of the online edition of “Toplum TV,” was interrogated as a witness at the Baku Police Department for several hours on Thursday. Without revealing details, she told reporters that the interrogation concerned the activities of this publication. According to her, the very criminal prosecution of the publication's employees is political in nature, because the journalists of the publication did not commit anything illegal, but on the contrary were very useful to society.
