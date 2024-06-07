    • flag_AZ
  Azerbaijan Contemplates Language Enrichment Institution Amid Globalization Challenges
Azerbaijan Contemplates Language Enrichment Institution Amid Globalization Challenges

In a formal appeal to President Ilham Aliyev, prominent Azerbaijani linguists and cultural advocates have called for the establishment of a dedicated institution to oversee the enrichment and regulation of the Azerbaijani language. This proposal comes amid concerns over the increasing influx of foreign terms due to globalization and technological progress, which threatens the purity and integrity of the national language.

The appeal underscores the historical evolution and continuous refinement of the Azerbaijani language, enriched over centuries by literary giants like Izzaddin Hasanoglu, Imadaddin Nasimi, Shah Ismail Khatai, Mahammad Fuzuli, and more recently by modern writers and intellectuals such as Samad Vurgun and Bakhtiyar Vahabzade. It highlights the significant role played by the late national leader Heydar Aliyev, who was instrumental in the adoption of the 2002 law “on the state language in the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Despite these efforts, advocates argue that the Azerbaijani language requires renewed attention and systematic management to navigate the challenges posed by the rapid entry of foreign terminology. They note that many new terms, especially in fields such as health, education, economics, and information technology, lack Azerbaijani equivalents, leading to a dilution of the language's unique character.

The proponents of the initiative cite the example of Turkey, where a specialized institution with approximately thirty full-time employees manages the adaptation and creation of new terms in the Turkish language. They propose a similar structure for Azerbaijan, staffed by experts from various fields, to evaluate foreign terms and introduce suitable Azerbaijani alternatives.

In their letter to President Aliyev, the advocates express confidence that such an institution would significantly contribute to the preservation and development of the Azerbaijani language. They believe that a structured approach to language regulation would enhance the language’s richness and ensure its successful adaptation to modern demands without losing its essence.

The call for action has sparked a broader debate among scholars, policymakers, and the public. Supporters argue that a regulatory body is essential to protect the language from the overwhelming influence of foreign terms and to promote linguistic creativity within an Azerbaijani context. Critics, however, caution against potential bureaucratic inefficiencies and the risk of stifling natural linguistic evolution.

As the discourse unfolds, the Azerbaijani government faces a crucial decision on whether to adopt this proposal, which could have lasting implications for the cultural and linguistic heritage of the nation. The future of the Azerbaijani language, in an era of rapid globalization, hinges on the measures taken to safeguard its integrity while embracing necessary modernization.

The authors of the letter

  1. Zümrüd Dadaşzadə, professor
  2. Aida Qasımova, professor
  3. Fəxrəddin Veysəlli, professor
  4. Qulu Məhərrəmli, professor
  5. Ədalət Tahirzadə, professor    
  6. Elmira Məmmədova-Kekeç, professor
  7. Ramazan Qafarlı, professor
  8. Tərlan Quliyev, professor
  9. Seyfəddin Rzasoy, professor
  10. Qurban Bayramov, professor
  11. Səadət Şıxıyeva, dosent
  12. İradə Musayeva, dosent
  13. Əkrəm Bağırov, dosent
  14. Pərvanə Məmmədli, dosent
  15. Dürdanə Rəhimzadə, dosent
  16. Fuad İslamzadə, dosent
  17. Könül Nəhmətova, dosent
  18. Aybəniz Rəhimova, dosent
  19. Afaq Yusifli, dosent
  20. Güldəniz Qocayeva, dosent
  21. İsmayıl Məmmədov, dosent
  22. Yeganə Kərimzadə, yazıçı
  23. Nəriman Əbdülrəhmanlı, yazıçı
  24. Vasif Sadıqlı, “Filoloji Araşdırmalar və Dil Monitorinqi Mərkəzi” İctimai Birliyinin sədri

