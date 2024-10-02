Ararat Mirzoyan
Yerevan Concerned About the Issue of Western Azerbaijan – Mirzoyan
Yerevan does not see the political will from Baku to sign the agreed part of the peace agreement, and discussions about "Western Azerbaijan" create an impression of territorial claims against Armenia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated on Wednesday at the Warsaw Security Forum. "We see that the Azerbaijani side simply does not want to sign the agreement, raising new demands... They say that all points of the draft document need to be agreed upon. However, there is no such agreement in the world that would address all the problems between the parties. We propose to sign this document and then negotiate other issues," “Sputnik Armenia” quoted Mirzoyan.
According to Mirzoyan, there is concern in Armenia and among the Armenian public regarding Azerbaijan's future plans regarding the territories of Armenia itself. "Today, the Azerbaijani side talks about 'Western Azerbaijan,' which they believe encompasses almost the entire territory of Armenia. They assure us that this is not a territorial claim, but the impression is quite the opposite," the minister noted.
Mirzoyan hopes that the COP29 climate summit in Baku can contribute to the peace process and reminded that Armenia supported Azerbaijan's bid to host this summit in Baku.
- 2 October 2024, 17:12
By order of the head of state, Tofig Hasanov has been deprived of the rank of Major General of Justice and the medal "For the Homeland." According to the order, Hasanov was convicted by the Serious Crimes Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He was arrested in 2023 by the State Security Service for large-scale abuse of power and bribery and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
It is regrettable that co-operation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe has reached a stalemate, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the current chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and Lithuania's Foreign Minister, said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Last July, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) issued a public statement to address the persistent lack of co-operation by the Azerbaijani authorities. We are concerned about the reported violations of the right to freedom of expression and the imposition of disproportionate criminal sanctions to limit freedom of expression in Azerbaijan.
Afghan Sadygov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, has been on a hunger strike for twelve days in a detention center in Georgia. He is demanding the suspension of his extradition process to Azerbaijan and the cessation of what he calls unjust criminal prosecution.
- 2 October 2024, 14:42
BAKU, Oct 2 (Reuters) – The children of a London-based scientist under house arrest in Azerbaijan have called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku to secure their father’s release, according to a report by Politico.
