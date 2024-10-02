Former Head of the Penitentiary Service of Nakhchivan Deprived of Rank and Convicted

Yerevan does not see the political will from Baku to sign the agreed part of the peace agreement, and discussions about "Western Azerbaijan" create an impression of territorial claims against Armenia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated on Wednesday at the Warsaw Security Forum. "We see that the Azerbaijani side simply does not want to sign the agreement, raising new demands... They say that all points of the draft document need to be agreed upon. However, there is no such agreement in the world that would address all the problems between the parties. We propose to sign this document and then negotiate other issues," “Sputnik Armenia” quoted Mirzoyan.