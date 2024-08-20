  • contact.az Contact
  • Yerevan is sabotaging the opening of the road through Syunik – Lavrov
The news agency Turan
The Armenian side is blocking the opening of communications through Syunik, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on August 19 in Baku, responding to a question about the state of  the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement. "We are convinced that the main thing is to follow the spirit and letter of the series of trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in 2020-2022. We are  for the prompt conclusion of a peace treaty and the unblocking of communications. Unfortunately, regarding the communications through the Syunik region of Armenia, it is the Armenian leadership that is sabotaging the agreement, which was signed by Prime Minister Pashinyan," Lavrov said, answering a question from Russia's Channel One.

