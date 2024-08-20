Yerevan is sabotaging the opening of the road through Syunik – Lavrov
Yerevan is sabotaging the opening of the road through Syunik – Lavrov
The Armenian side is blocking the opening of communications through Syunik, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on August 19 in Baku, responding to a question about the state of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement. "We are convinced that the main thing is to follow the spirit and letter of the series of trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in 2020-2022. We are for the prompt conclusion of a peace treaty and the unblocking of communications. Unfortunately, regarding the communications through the Syunik region of Armenia, it is the Armenian leadership that is sabotaging the agreement, which was signed by Prime Minister Pashinyan," Lavrov said, answering a question from Russia's Channel One.
-
-
- Politics
- 20 August 2024 14:59
Politics
-
- 20 August 2024, 18:19
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:50
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:44
On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.
-
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
Leave a review