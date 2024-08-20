Leader of PPFA visited Famil Khalilov, a prisoner who is on a hunger strike
Leader of PPFA visited Famil Khalilov, a prisoner who is on a hunger strike
On August 20, Ali Karimli, the chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PPFA), visited the family of Famil Khalilov, who has been on a hunger strike for six days in protest of his "unlawful arrest." "Famil Khalilov's young children are deeply traumatized by the sight of their father being arrested before their eyes. The situation is unbearable. Even his cellmates have refused to care for him anymore.
The Azerbaijani authorities must put an end to this cruelty towards Famil Khalilov. We, as a nation, must demand that the authorities stop this inhumane oppression and release Famil Khalilov," Karimli wrote on his Facebook page.
Khalilov, who was detained on May 2, has been charged under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacturing, transportation, or storage of large quantities of narcotics with intent to sell) which provides for a prison sentence of 5 to 12 years. He has been sentenced to four months of imprisonment. However, the real reason for his arrest is believed to be his criticism of the government on social media.
Politics
-
- 20 August 2024, 18:19
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:50
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:44
On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.
-
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
Leave a review