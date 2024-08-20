Leader of PPFA visited Famil Khalilov, a prisoner who is  on a hunger strike

On August 20, Ali Karimli, the chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PPFA), visited the family of Famil Khalilov, who has been on a hunger strike for six days in protest of his "unlawful arrest." "Famil Khalilov's young children are deeply traumatized by the sight of their father being arrested before their eyes. The situation is unbearable. Even his cellmates have refused to care for him anymore.

The Azerbaijani authorities must put an end to this cruelty towards Famil Khalilov. We, as a nation, must demand that the authorities stop this inhumane oppression and release Famil Khalilov," Karimli wrote on his Facebook page.

Khalilov, who was detained on May 2, has been charged under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacturing, transportation, or storage of large quantities of narcotics with intent to sell) which provides for a prison sentence of 5 to 12 years. He has been sentenced to four months of imprisonment. However, the real reason for his arrest is believed to be his criticism of the government on social media.