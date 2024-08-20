Putin refused to meet with Pavel Durov in Baku
Russian President Vladimir Putin declined a proposal to meet with Telegram founder and Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, according to the Telegram-channel “Baza.” Both the Russian President and the owner of the social network Telegram were in Azerbaijan at the same time.
According to “Baza,” Putin received the proposal to meet with the Telegram founder a few days before his working visit to Baku from his administration. The reason for Putin's refusal to meet with Durov has not been disclosed.
Pavel Durov arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan for a series of meetings with representatives of the Azerbaijani leadership. Unofficial sources suggest that Durov is discussing issues related to the development of social media in Baku. Notably, Azerbaijani official structures have not reported Durov's visit.
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:50
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:44
On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.
-
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
3 comment
Gagik
2024-08-20
S priezdom putina v Baku Azerbaijan okonchatelno opozorilsya pered Mirom.
Jemin
2024-08-20
Gagik, Хорош п..здеть даа ! Армяне рожают от зависти, что мы перетянули на свою сторону русских, а ты говоришь, "опозорились" . Это вы обо.рались!
Ч
2024-08-20
Это не секрет в мире, кто с кем сотрудничает. Алиев только в СНГ и ездит последние годы