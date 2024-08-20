Putin refused to meet with Pavel Durov in Baku

Russian President Vladimir Putin declined a proposal to meet with Telegram founder and Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, according to the Telegram-channel “Baza.” Both the Russian President and the owner of the social network Telegram were in Azerbaijan at the same time.

According to “Baza,” Putin received the proposal to meet with the Telegram founder a few days before his working visit to Baku from his administration. The reason for Putin's refusal to meet with Durov has not been disclosed.

Pavel Durov arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan for a series of meetings with representatives of the Azerbaijani leadership. Unofficial sources suggest that Durov is discussing issues related to the development of social media in Baku. Notably, Azerbaijani official structures have not reported Durov's visit.