Young shepherd blown up on landmine in Gazakh region

On 14 October in the morning near Gushchu Ayrym village of Gazakh region (bordering Armenia) a local resident Ilkin Saryev (born in 2001) exploded on an anti-personnel mine.

This is stated in a joint report of the Interior Ministry, the General Prosecutor's Office and ANAMA demining agency.

The young man was injured while grazing cattle. He was taken to hospital, his right leg was injured, his condition is stable, the report said.

No severity of the injury was reported.