  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Patchy rain nearby14.60 C
  • Wednesday, 30 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(6 minutes ago)
10kg of marijuana seized at Iran-Azerbaijan border

10kg of marijuana seized at Iran-Azerbaijan border

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

10kg of marijuana seized at Iran-Azerbaijan border

On 26 October at 16:40 the employees of the State Border Service on the territory of the border guard detachment ‘Goradiz’ found packages of marijuana delivered from Iran and weighing more than 10 kg.

Operative-investigative measures are ongoing. The fact is being investigated. This is stated in the report of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Leave a review

Social

Follow us on social networks

News Line