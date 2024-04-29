21.5 kg of heroin was found in truck from Iran

21.5 kg of heroin was found in truck from Iran

In Nakhchivan, in a truck that arrived from Iran and was in transit through Azerbaijan to Austria, the customs officers of the Shakhtakhty checkpoint revealed a large consignment of drugs.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, during an inspection in the car, 69 packages of heroin with a total weight of 21.5 kg were found in the mattress.

An investigation has been launched into the fact. No identity of the driver is reported.