21.5 kg of heroin was found in truck from Iran
In Nakhchivan, in a truck that arrived from Iran and was in transit through Azerbaijan to Austria, the customs officers of the Shakhtakhty checkpoint revealed a large consignment of drugs.
According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, during an inspection in the car, 69 packages of heroin with a total weight of 21.5 kg were found in the mattress.
An investigation has been launched into the fact. No identity of the driver is reported.
- 29 April 2024, 19:27
The problem of collecting solid household waste, unsolvable for decades, is becoming relevant again with coming of hot summer months in rural areas of Azerbaijan.
Ulvia Fatalieva became the European champion in adult chess at the continental Championship in Rhodes, Greece. In the last 10th round, she drew with Nino Batsiashvil today and, having scored 8.5 points, became inaccessible to her rivals. Thus, for the first time in women's chess, the representative of Azerbaijan became the European champion.
- 29 April 2024, 17:30
On April 30, hot weather without precipitation will continue in Baku and Absheron. The south-easterly wind will turn into north-westerly in the evening. The air temperature will rise to +25+30 degrees during the day. In the regions of the country, precipitation will take place in the afternoon in a number of mountainous areas. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +32 degrees in the afternoon, in the mountains it will be +15+20.
The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has accused the European Parliament of employing double standards in its recent resolution, which urges the European Union to halt cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector unless significant improvements in human rights and the release of political prisoners are observed. The resolution, adopted on April 25, points to intensified repression against civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan.
