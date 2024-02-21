9-year-old girl died of measles?

On 20 February, 9-year-old Rugaya Hasanova died in Ganja hospital. The resident of Gedabey region, born in 2014, was brought to the hospital in serious condition. However, despite the efforts of doctors, she died in the hospital.

TABİB (Medical Entity Management Agency) said Hasanova became infected 20 days ago. She was hospitalised with a diagnosis of "pleurisy".

"Respiratory failure" is cited as the cause of death.

On 18 February, another child died of measles in Azerbaijan.

The State Statistics Committee reported that 1493 people contracted measles in Azerbaijan during 11 months of the last year. According to unofficial sources, more than ten people have died of measles in Azerbaijan in recent months.