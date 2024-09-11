An 11-year-old boy has been missing for 9 months, and his relatives blocked a highway

On the morning of September 11, residents of the village of Garagyuvndikli in the Imishli district blocked the Bakhramtepa-Beylagan highway. According to Radio Azadliq, the protesters included family members, relatives, and acquaintances of 11-year-old Rasim Khankishiyev, who went missing in December of last year. The protest was prompted by dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation.

"We are unhappy that the investigation has yielded no results after nine months," said the boy's grandfather. The crowd dispersed after an hour following an explanatory discussion with police officers. According to relatives, the boy disappeared on December 26 of the previous year. The criminal investigation is currently ongoing at the country's General Prosecutor's Office.