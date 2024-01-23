"AZAL" announces discounts on air tickets to six European cities
Azerbaijan's national air carrier "AZAL" has launched a new discount campaign for flights to popular European cities at more favourable prices, the company's press service reported.
It is possible to travel to Prague, London, Vienna, Berlin, Barcelona and Milan on discount tickets. The offer is valid for tickets purchased from 23 January to 1 February and applies to flights from 1 February to 17 April, excluding peak periods.
Ticket prices including airport taxes are 299 euros for Baku-Vena-Baku, Baku-Prague-Baku, Baku-Berlin-Baku, Baku-Milan-Baku; 349 euros for Baku-Barcelona-Baku; 359 euros for Baku-London-Baku (Gatwick airport) and 391 euros for Baku-London-Baku (Heathrow airport).
The number of discount tickets is limited. Ticket price does not include luggage, but it is possible to carry hand luggage up to 10 kg.
Tickets are available for purchase on the official website www.azal.az, via the airline's updated mobile application, as well as at Azerbaijan Airlines' ticket offices and accredited agencies.
- Economics
- 23 January 2024 11:18
