"AZAL" cancelled flights to Israel
The state-owned airline "AZAL" has once again canceled its flights to Israel due to large-scale fighting in the north of the country, on the border with Lebanon.
"AZAL" stated that this was done "for security reasons." "Passengers with tickets to Tel Aviv can apply for a full refund or change their ticket for another flight for free. Additional information on the resumption of flights on the Baku–Tel Aviv-Baku route will be provided depending on the development of the situation. The airline will promptly notify passengers of any changes," the airline said in a statement.
- 25 September 2024, 18:08
- 25 September 2024, 15:45
- 25 September 2024, 15:01
- 25 September 2024, 14:45
