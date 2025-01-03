AZAL Embraer Aircraft Faces Flight Disruptions Over Astrakhan

An Embraer 190/195 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on the Baku-Kazan route experienced radio interference and GPRS disruptions while flying over Astrakhan on January 1, according to a source in aviation cited by Turan. The aircraft's avionics resumed normal functioning only after leaving Astrakhan’s airspace.

The disruption coincided with Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Astrakhan, which triggered the region's air defense systems. However, authorities did not activate the emergency protocol “Operation Cover,” typically implemented during heightened aerial threats.

AZAL operates flights between Baku and Kazan on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Despite recent cancellations, Kazan remains one of the few Russian destinations the airline continues to serve following the December 25 crash involving another Embraer 190 aircraft.

Embraer Crash Spurs Operational Reassessment

On December 25, 2024, an AZAL aircraft en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after sustaining damage from Russian air defense systems near its destination. The incident claimed the lives of 38 of the 67 people on board, including seven of 16 Russian citizens.

Following the crash, Azerbaijan suspended flights to several Russian cities, including Ufa, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Mineralnye Vody, Sochi, Volgograd, Grozny, Vladikavkaz, and Makhachkala. Although Kazan was not among the suspended destinations, the scheduled flight to the city on December 28 was also canceled.

The decision to restrict flights was made in coordination with Azerbaijan’s State Civil Aviation Agency and based on preliminary findings from the Aktau crash investigation. The airline cited “potential risks” related to ongoing drone activity and regional instability.

AZAL announced that flights to the affected cities would remain suspended until the investigation into the Embraer 190 crash is concluded. The airline’s official Telegram channel emphasized that passenger safety is its top priority.

Many experts analyzing the situation, particularly the downing of the Azerbaijani aircraft by Russian air defenses, have urged a halt to flights to Russia, which is engaged in an ongoing war with Ukraine, citing significant flight safety concerns.