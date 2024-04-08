"AZAL" launches flights to Bucharest

Azerbaijan's national air carrier "AZAL" will launch regular flights to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, from 3 June. The flights will be performed twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays, the company reports.

In the near future "AZAL" airline plans to resume flights to another major city of Eastern Europe - the capital of Bulgaria - Sofia. Flights in this direction will also be carried out twice a week.

You can get acquainted with the flight schedule and purchase tickets on the official website of the airline www.azal.az or via "AZAL" mobile application.