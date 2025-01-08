Azerbaijan Forecasts Mostly Dry Weather on January 9

Azerbaijan is expected to experience predominantly dry weather on January 9, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, variable cloudiness and overcast skies are forecast, with mainly dry conditions. However, brief rain showers are possible in some areas overnight. A moderate southwesterly wind will prevail.

Temperatures in the capital are predicted to range from 7-9°C at night to 9-12°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will measure 769 mmHg, and relative humidity will range from 70-80% at night to 60-65% during the day.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, the weather will also remain largely dry, with fog expected in certain areas. Moderate westerly winds are anticipated.

Nighttime temperatures across the regions will vary from -1°C to 4°C, while daytime highs will reach 8-13°C. In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will drop to -3°C to -8°C, with daytime temperatures climbing to 2-7°C.