Azerbaijan Forecasts Mostly Dry Weather on January 9
Azerbaijan is expected to experience predominantly dry weather on January 9, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, variable cloudiness and overcast skies are forecast, with mainly dry conditions. However, brief rain showers are possible in some areas overnight. A moderate southwesterly wind will prevail.
Temperatures in the capital are predicted to range from 7-9°C at night to 9-12°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will measure 769 mmHg, and relative humidity will range from 70-80% at night to 60-65% during the day.
Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, the weather will also remain largely dry, with fog expected in certain areas. Moderate westerly winds are anticipated.
Nighttime temperatures across the regions will vary from -1°C to 4°C, while daytime highs will reach 8-13°C. In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will drop to -3°C to -8°C, with daytime temperatures climbing to 2-7°C.
Social
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:47
On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree increasing the salaries of employees in several organizations funded by the state budget. According to the decree, the monthly salaries of managerial and other employees in around 20 institutions (including the Presidium, Apparatus, and Ganja Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and the Heydar Aliyev Center) will increase by an average of 15% starting January 1, 2025.
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:02
The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:02
The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.
-
- 7 January 2025, 20:11
The Rome Institute of European Design (IED) has granted a full tuition waiver to Azerin Gasymly, a third-year student and daughter of Azerbaijani political activist Azer Gasymly, who is currently detained on charges of extortion. The institute’s decision follows an appeal from Gasymly’s family, citing financial hardship due to her father's imprisonment, which they claim is politically motivated.
Leave a review