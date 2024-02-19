Azerbaijan Introduces Veterinary Passport for Pets, Aligned with International Standards
Azerbaijan Introduces Veterinary Passport for Pets, Aligned with International Standards
The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AQTA) has presented the official form of the "Veterinary Passport for Dogs, cats and other pets", which is a step aimed at improving animal protection standards and compliance with regulatory requirements in the country.
In a statement issued by AQTA, the agency underscored that the newly approved form reflects meticulous consideration of legal norms, alignment with international requirements, and responsiveness to the concerns voiced by pet owners. The introduction of this standardized veterinary passport is poised to streamline administrative processes and promote responsible pet ownership practices nationwide.
Regional divisions of AQTA have been tasked with overseeing the issuance of veterinary passports to pets upon receipt of applications from animal owners. Furthermore, AQTA will maintain a registry of animals issued with the appropriate passport, ensuring comprehensive documentation and traceability of pets within the country.
Importantly, the adoption of the veterinary passport aligns with international protocols, as pets possessing valid veterinary passports issued in foreign countries will not be required to obtain additional documentation when transported across borders.
However, it is imperative to note that compliance with domestic regulations remains essential. In accordance with the "Rules for keeping dogs, cats, and other pets in residential premises of the Republic of Azerbaijan," as approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, pet owners must secure a veterinary certificate and corresponding passport from regional AQTA divisions for international pet transportation. Additionally, a state duty of 20 manats, as stipulated by the Law "On State Duty," is applicable for the provision of veterinary passport services to both legal entities and individuals.
-
- Economics
- 19 February 2024 14:38
-
Social
-
- 20 February 2024, 11:28
A recent video circulating on social networks depicting a violent altercation involving a child has sparked outrage and raised concerns over the prevalence of bullying and violence among adolescents in Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure justice for the victim.
-
- 19 February 2024, 16:59
Since 2023, Azerbaijan has been grappling with a persistent measles outbreak, a concerning public health issue that has resulted in fatalities among affected individuals. Recent reports indicate that the outbreak continues, with the most recent case reported on February 15, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by health authorities in the country.
-
- 19 February 2024, 16:09
On February 19, at 3:30 a.m., Azerbaijani border guards of the "Goytapa" detachment recorded a violation of the border by three unknown persons from Iran. After demanding to stop and firing into the air, the violators ran back. When examining the scene, the border guards found bundles of marijuana with a total weight of 15.6 kg. and 1,000 Methadone - 49 tablets. An investigation is is ongoing, the statement of the State City Service on Monday.
-
- 19 February 2024, 14:52
The leading mobile operator is expanding its service center network in Karabakh. "Azercell Telecom" LLC continues to contribute to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories of the country. Thus, the company is pleased to announce the opening of the first mobile services center in Fuzuli.
Leave a review