Azerbaijan to take preventive measures against monkeypox

Owing to the accelerated spread of monkeypox in various countries of the world, preventive measures are expected to be taken in Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Health reports.

This issue was discussed on 5 September at a meeting of plenipotentiary representatives of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, State Border Service, Customs Committee, State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, Association for Management of Territorial Medical Units, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and Baku International Sea Trade Port.

In particular, a plan of coordinated activity of the mentioned structures due to the COP29 in November was considered.