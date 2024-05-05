Azerbaijani Politician Gubad Ibadoglu Placed Under Electronic Surveillance

On May 4th, officers from the Sumgayit city police implemented a court order by attaching an electronic monitoring bracelet to Azerbaijani politician and academic Gubad Ibadoglu at his house. This device restricts Ibadoglu's movements to a specified area, marking a continuation of his legal troubles.

The use of electronic monitoring in Azerbaijan is relatively rare, even with a court order, as noted by Ibadoglu's legal representatives. The decision to employ such surveillance on Ibadoglu has sparked further controversy, especially given his recent health issues attributed to his prior nine-month detention.

Ghalib Togrul, Ibadoglu's brother, expressed concerns about the physical impact of the device, especially on an injury Ibadoglu sustained while previously detained. "As you can see, my brother has a special attitude. This is how the police 'treat' Gubadoglu's leg, damaged during a 9-month detention in a pre-trial detention center," Togrul commented, highlighting the perceived severity of his brother's treatment by local authorities.

Gubad Ibadoglu, an economics professor, has been accused of smuggling and counterfeiting money. These charges led to his initial imprisonment and subsequent house arrest, which was eased under international pressure. Ibadoglu and his supporters claim that the charges are politically motivated, aimed at curtailing his oppositional activities against the government.

The case has attracted international attention, with political figures, academics, and rights groups from the United States and Europe calling for Baku to dismiss the charges against Ibadoglu and to cease his persecution. The use of an electronic bracelet on Ibadoglu adds a new dimension to the international debate about the state of political freedoms and human rights in Azerbaijan.