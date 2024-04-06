Azerbaijani soldier was killed during the exercises

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA) Piriyev Anar Murshud oglu, born in 2000, was injured in a detonator explosion in the Agdam region. According to the ANAMA press service, the sapper suffered injuries to his arms and legs as a result of the explosion of an aluminum-body detonator in the line of duty. The explosion occurred in the village of Saryjaly, Agdam region. Piriyev was taken to the hospital, there is no threat to his life, the message says.