Bakcell's Stand Draws Attention from Formula 1 Fans – Photos

As part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Bakcell invites all fans to visit its stand at the Seaside Boulevard, showcasing innovative solutions.

At the stand, visitors can test Bakcell’s ultra-fast network, explore VR technology, learn more about the company's products and services, and even win exclusive gifts.

In addition, as part of its Formula 1 sponsorship, Bakcell is offering everyone a chance to win an iPhone 16. To participate, simply follow the company’s official social media accounts and meet the given criteria.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Currently, Bakcell serves over three million customers, providing them with high-quality and fast telecommunication services. The company is significantly contributing to Azerbaijan's sustainable development through AI-based innovations and solutions and is one of the largest investors in the country's non-oil sector.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries. ®