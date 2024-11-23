Baku Roads Returning to Normal

Starting from November 25, dedicated traffic lanes allocated for COP29 conference participants will lose their exclusive status and will be open to all vehicles, according to the Land Transport Agency (AYNA).

"Therefore, the COP29 lanes will be demarcated, and the corresponding signs will be removed. Work in this direction has already begun," AYNA stated.

Additionally, the free public transportation program for COP29 participants in Baku is coming to an end. From November 25, conference delegates will no longer be able to travel for free on buses, the metro, and railway transport in the Azerbaijani capital.

The special COP29 lanes, organized as part of the transport support for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), allowed participants to travel seamlessly to event venues. However, these dedicated lanes—along with the existing bus and bicycle lanes in Baku—were a source of frustration for residents, complicating car traffic across the city's streets.