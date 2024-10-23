Baku's Sewage Problems Claim Lives, Causes…

On October 21-22, heavy rainfall in Baku not only caused numerous problems but also led to a human tragedy. In Sabunchu district, two people lost their lives in a tunnel that was flooded. Fatalities due to flooding hadn't been reported in recent history in Baku.

Floodwaters inundated tunnels, streets, and homes across the city, and sewage systems overflowed in some areas. Public transportation was paralyzed, with bus routes disrupted. The rain once again exposed the shortcomings of Baku's sewage system.

Back in 2016, a working group was established by presidential decree to improve Baku's rainwater drainage system, with Ramiz Mehdiyev, then head of the Presidential Administration, appointed as its leader. Yet, eight years later, not only have the sewage problems persisted, but now people are starting to die in floods.

In May 2017, Abid Sharifov, the former deputy prime minister, stated that 14 projects were planned, with 12 of them receiving funding amounting to 14.2 million manats. However, no further updates were provided regarding the execution of these projects.

Member of Parliament Elshad Musayev told Turan that yesterday’s rainfall revealed existing problems: "Rain and snow had caused issues in Baku before as well. There are various reasons for this, including urban planning and the city's overdevelopment. The events following yesterday’s rain show that we are still unprepared."

According to Musayev, with COP-29 approaching, the mistakes must be corrected before the event: "The relevant authorities need to work more efficiently. The working group mentioned was established in 2016, but now it’s 2024. We shouldn’t look back. Some members of that group are no longer around. The current institutions simply need to perform better."

In fact, funds are periodically allocated for the construction and improvement of the country's water and sewage infrastructure. As early as 2013, Qorxmaz Huseynov, the former chairman of Azersu JSC, announced that over 2.8 billion manats had been allocated to the water supply and sewage sector from 2003 to 2013, with 1.8 billion manats from the state budget, 779 million manats from the State Oil Fund, and 196 million manats from international financial institutions.

In subsequent years, Azersu JSC continued to receive subsidies. Presidential decrees from January 13 and March 17, 2017, allocated a combined 163 million manats to Azersu JSC. Additionally, that year, Azersu JSC received 14.7 million manats in financial aid for infrastructure construction and technical repairs.

Officials say that much more money is still needed to solve the issue. At the beginning of this year, Zaur Mikayilov, head of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, said during a public hearing in the Milli Majlis on the country's water sector challenges that ongoing, incomplete projects in the drinking water and sewage systems amount to 2.7 billion manats. According to him, it will cost 10.5 billion manats to bring the water and sewage systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula up to standard.

The Baku General Plan for the city's development until 2040 also specifies that from 2020-2040, 9.2 billion manats will be required to build the city's water and sewage systems. Of that amount, 487.9 million manats will be needed solely for rainwater drainage systems. Some experts argue that the main reason for the flooding in the city is the lack of a separate rainwater drainage system from the regular sewage system.

In 2018, it was officially reported that only 16% of Baku's streets had a rainwater drainage system. No further figures have been released in subsequent years.

The United Water Supply Service of Major Cities told Turan that, currently, the combined management of rainwater and sewage collectors is overloading the existing sewage systems. The institution stated that the “Baku General Plan – 2040” outlines the separation of rainwater drainage and household sewage systems, as well as the collection and reuse of rainwater: "According to the project, rainwater will be directed from various surfaces into central system pipes and stored in underground tanks through those pipes. The rainwater will then undergo filtration and sterilization processes for use in production and irrigation."

The new project is expected to minimize existing problems and contribute to increasing water reserves by utilizing rainwater.

Member of Parliament Zahid Oruj told Turan that city planning has not followed urban development guidelines: "Except for certain localized efforts in some districts, the systemic development of streets, neighborhoods, and the necessary infrastructure has not been carried out."

Oruj noted that significant work was carried out in all regions of Azerbaijan through loans and assistance provided by international organizations in past years: "However, despite the establishment of commissions and important efforts regarding the capital, every rainfall has become a diagnostic element. Similar events occur in other countries too. But if we look at developed countries, we see a different picture. There, rainwater is collected in reservoirs and used for irrigation and other purposes. In some areas here, rain almost causes a disaster effect."

In Oruj's opinion, building a rainwater drainage infrastructure in Baku is not just a matter of large funds: "Back in 2016, it was proposed that foreign companies handle the issue. We have similar examples in various sectors. At the same time, we see that these problems do not arise in certain parts of the city. So, if solutions exist, the relevant agencies should develop comprehensive programs. This also involves engaging business structures."

Economist Zohrab Ismayil points to other reasons. He told Radio Azadliq that the main issue is that road repairs in Baku were poorly executed: "This was done by companies that did not understand the city’s infrastructure and aimed to embezzle funds. They effectively caused destruction."

The expert emphasizes that some of the city's bridges and tunnels were newly built: "But no rainwater drainage systems were installed there. In other countries, special infrastructure is created for this, with pumps to remove water in extreme situations. We don't have that."

According to Ismayil, the biggest problem is that local self-governance institutions in Baku are virtually non-existent: "Municipalities should be responsible for the city's utilities and transportation. They should have the ability to solve problems using their budgets formed through taxes, without waiting for state budget funds."

Ismayil highlights transparency issues in the implementation of state projects in Azerbaijan: "If we investigate now, it’s possible that none of the companies responsible for these projects are still around. Even if they are, they bear no responsibility. In fact, the government should be held accountable for everything that's happening."