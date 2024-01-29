Blogger arrested on extortion charges

Arzu Sayadoglu was detained on 16 January, and on the 18th he was arrested for 4 months, the Sabail district court of Baku told Turan Agency on Monday.

Sayadoglu is charged under Article 182.2.4 (extortion with the purpose of taking property in a significant amount) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Under this Article he faces imprisonment from five to ten years. The investigation is being conducted by the State Security Service.

It is not reported what exactly is the extortion and when it took place.

Recall that the disappearance of the blogger on 26 January was reported by human rights activists. Sayadoglu stopped contacting after he made a speech on the air of the online publication "Azad Soz," where he sharply criticised the Azerbaijani authorities and called on citizens to anti-government protests.