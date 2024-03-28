Buses and taxis in Baku will be of certain colors

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has established the colors of vehicles used on regular passenger transportation. The relevant document was approved on March 28. So, vehicles on regular inter-district transportation should be white, and on intra-city (intra-district) - red. At the same time, vehicles with an electric motor will be green in color. Passenger taxis must be either white or red.

In addition, taxis must be provided with seat belts for all passengers and the driver. Along with this, taxis must comply with Euro-5 environmental standards.

It is forbidden to use cars with a service life of more than 15 years on taxi services. The new requirements will come into force on July 1, 2024.