Carpet festival to be held in Icheri Sheher

The national carpet festival will be held in Icheri Sheher on May 4-5, 2024.

The festival will include exhibitions of antique and modern designer carpets, carpet weaving workshops for adults and children, educational seminars, an interactive theatrical performance, a fair, a mugham evening and a concert program. During the national carpet festival, the streets of Icheri Sheher will be decorated with carpets and decorations with carpet ornaments.

Visitors of the event will be able to familiarize themselves with all stages of carpet manufacturing, in particular, with the process of dyeing threads, applying patterns, weaving, processing, firing and washing the carpet.

During the master classes, a team of weavers and carpet makers from "Azerkhalcha" OJSC from 14 regions of Azerbaijan will demonstrate carpet weaving practices to the guests.

This is stated in the message of the department of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve Icheri Sheher.