Caucasus Muslim Board issues fatwa due to Gurban Bayram

In its fatwa on the occasion of the upcoming Gurban Bayram, the Council of the Kazis of the Caucasus Muslim Board made a number of reminders and recommendations regarding sacrificial animals.

The recommendations are also related to the observance of religious rules during sacrifice, and especially cleanliness. Note that this year the Gurban Bayram falls on June 16. According to Sharia law, sacrifices can be made for 3 days, starting on June 16. On this day, festive prayers will be held in the mosques of the country. This year, five days have been declared the Gurban Bayram holidays in Azerbaijan - from June 15 to June 19.