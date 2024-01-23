Cold weather with precipitation will last until the evening of January 24
Cold weather with precipitation will last until the evening of January 24
On the morning of January 23, precipitation in the form of snow continues throughout the country, according to forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology.
Note that the height of the snow cover reached 42 cm in the mountainous part of the Zagatala region, 35 cm in Gakh, 26 cm in Ordubad, and 14 cm in Sheki, Dashkesan, Gedabey, Balakan, Goygel, Lerik, Oguz, Shahbuz, Guba, Yardimli, Gusar, Altiagach, Gabala, Shabran, Terter and Gobustan. At that, the minimum air temperature was + 2 C in Baku and Absheron, - 2 + 3 C in Nakhchivan, + 2 C in low-lying areas, - 5 C in mountainous areas and - 11-14 C frost in the highlands. Forecasters report that this weather will continue until the evening of January 24. Due to the expected frosty weather on January 24-25, there is high probability of ice on the roads.
Social
-
- 24 January 2024, 16:57
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron in the next 24 hours. The cold weather will continue; a southwesterly moderate wind. The air temperature at night and during the day will be 0 -2 frost.
-
- 24 January 2024, 16:05
Recent days have seen heightened tensions between Azerbaijan and European official bodies, particularly the Council of Europe and the European Union (EU), as discussions on limiting Azerbaijan's powers unfold. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is mulling over restricting the Azerbaijani delegation's authority, with a final decision expected on January 24. The reasons behind this potential move include reported human rights violations in Azerbaijan and a surge in the number of political prisoners.
-
- 24 January 2024, 12:13
In the morning of 24 January it snowed all over Azerbaijan, in some places precipitation was intense. Maximum height of snow cover was in Gakh - 45 cm. In the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus the snow height was within 29-12 cm. In lowland areas - 7-5 cm, in the capital - 1 cm.
-
- 23 January 2024, 18:21
A preparatory trial in the case of Afiyaddin Mammadov, head of the independent confederation of trade Unions "Working Platform" began in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. Mammadov was detained on September 20 near his home after being attacked by an unknown person. However, Mammadov was also accused of stabbing him (Article 221.3 - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons) and 126.1 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health) of the Criminal Code.
Leave a review