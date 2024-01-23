Cold weather with precipitation will last until the evening of January 24

On the morning of January 23, precipitation in the form of snow continues throughout the country, according to forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology.

Note that the height of the snow cover reached 42 cm in the mountainous part of the Zagatala region, 35 cm in Gakh, 26 cm in Ordubad, and 14 cm in Sheki, Dashkesan, Gedabey, Balakan, Goygel, Lerik, Oguz, Shahbuz, Guba, Yardimli, Gusar, Altiagach, Gabala, Shabran, Terter and Gobustan. At that, the minimum air temperature was + 2 C in Baku and Absheron, - 2 + 3 C in Nakhchivan, + 2 C in low-lying areas, - 5 C in mountainous areas and - 11-14 C frost in the highlands. Forecasters report that this weather will continue until the evening of January 24. Due to the expected frosty weather on January 24-25, there is high probability of ice on the roads.