Confident victory for "Qarabag"

In the match, which took place in Braga late in the evening local time on February 15, Qarabag midfielder Marko Jankovic opened the scoring in the 21st minute from the penalty spot.

But at the end of the first half the hosts equalized the score.

In the second half, in the 54th minute, after a free kick, Zubir brought Qarabag ahead 2:1. After 11 minutes, Juninho scored Qarabag's third goal. And after another 4 minutes, Zubir increased the lead to 4:1.

In the 90+1 minute, Moutinho reduced the gap to 2:4.

In general, the match took place with an overwhelming advantage for Qarabag and the score could have been higher.

Thus, before the return game in Baku, Qarabag made it much easier for itself to reach the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.