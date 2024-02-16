Confident victory for "Qarabag"
In the match, which took place in Braga late in the evening local time on February 15, Qarabag midfielder Marko Jankovic opened the scoring in the 21st minute from the penalty spot.
But at the end of the first half the hosts equalized the score.
In the second half, in the 54th minute, after a free kick, Zubir brought Qarabag ahead 2:1. After 11 minutes, Juninho scored Qarabag's third goal. And after another 4 minutes, Zubir increased the lead to 4:1.
In the 90+1 minute, Moutinho reduced the gap to 2:4.
In general, the match took place with an overwhelming advantage for Qarabag and the score could have been higher.
Thus, before the return game in Baku, Qarabag made it much easier for itself to reach the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.
Social
-
- 16 February 2024, 23:00
On February 14, Ilham Aliyev officially commenced his seventh term as President of Azerbaijan, following his victory in the presidential elections held on February 7. The chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has held the country's top office for the past 21 years, maintaining his grip on power through successive electoral victories, as confirmed by official reports.
-
- 16 February 2024, 14:48
The leading mobile operator simplifies corporate number management with the latest app update. The leading mobile operator is thrilled to announce the expansion of self-service features in its “Azercell Business” app. The updated platform offers quick, easy, and convenient management options of corporate numbers for designated contact persons.
-
- 16 February 2024, 12:55
On February 17, precipitation in the form of rain will continue in Baku and Absheron, which will turn into sleet in the morning and evening. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature at night is +1+3, during the day it will be +3+5.
-
- 15 February 2024, 13:47
On Friday, February 16, precipitation will take place in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes intense. In the morning, the rain will turn into sleet. Wind is northwestern, gusty, and will weaken in the evening. Air temperature at night and during the day will be +4 +7, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
Leave a review