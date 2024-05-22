Cybercriminals stole more than 12,000 manats from bank cards

Money worth 12,080 manats were stolen by cybercriminals from bank cards in Azerbaijan on 21 May. In particular, 19 cases of theft from cards were established, the press service of the Interior Ministry reported.

The report cites one of the cases of fraud.

Thus, someone who introduced himself as Alexey called a person who had put up his flat for rent through the website.

The attacker said that he liked the flat and he is ready to rent it, asked for bank card details.

The owner of the flat provided not only 16 digital data, but also other information. As a result, 4,000 manats were stolen from his card.

The Interior Ministry urges citizens to be vigilant and not to pass bank card details other than 16 digits, to unauthorised persons.