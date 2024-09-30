Drone Carrying Drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan Intercepted

Today, on September 30, a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is being held in Strasbourg. The discussions are expected to continue until October 5. The session's agenda includes the detention and trial of Julian Assange and its impact on human rights, as well as discussions on propaganda and freedom of information in Europe. In June of this year, the case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was dismissed, and the U.S. authorities withdrew the extradition request. Assange was accused of espionage in the U.S. In 2019, British police detained him, and Assange admitted in a U.S. court that he had unlawfully obtained and disseminated classified information related to national security.