During the days of Novruz, the streets around Hagani Park will be closed to traffic

On March 20-26 - during the Novruz holiday, the movement of cars around Khagani Park along the streets of Zarifa Aliyeva (after crossing Rasul Rza Street), Abdulkarim Alizade, Tarlan Aliyarbekov and Yusif Mammadaliyev will be closed to transport. The information about this was distributed by the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan. Access to the territory for cars of residents living on these streets will be possible with the use of a car license plate recognition system.

Residents with individual parking tickets can use the service in the "AzParking" mobile application. Their cars are recognized by the system and they are allowed to enter the territory. Also, residents of the district are advised to issue an individual parking pass through the “AzParking” mobile application in order to drive their car into this area, the message says.